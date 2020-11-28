Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said.

COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units. “The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces,” the Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a press release. COAS was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer. COAS visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased.

Appreciating management and Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, COAS termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan. “Technological up-gradation/ modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield,” the COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.