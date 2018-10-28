Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Abid and Ushna Suhail (ZTBL) clinched the 3rd EBM Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 men’s and ladies singles titles here at the PLTA Tennis Courts on Saturday.

EBM Director Shahzaib Munir graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar, Secretary Rashid Malik, Finance Secretary Rai Zahid Zafar, players and their families and a great number of tennis lovers were also present on the occasion. At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

In the closely-contested men’s singles final, Abid stunned top seed Aqeel Khan 7-6, 7-6. Both the players were busy in long rallies and powerful shots in both the sets, which proved to be thrilling ones. In the first set, the score was tied at 6-6 and it was being expected that Aqeel would use his vast experience to win it comfortably but Abid had other plans, as he played some powerful shots to win the first set 7-6. The second set was identical to the first one, where the score was once again tied at 6-6 and this time too, Abid prevailed in the end to take it 7-6, thus registered an epic title victory.

Soon after winning the men’s singles final, delighted Abid told the media that he is glad with his performance and title win. “Aqeel Khan is very senior player and has a vast experience of playing national and international tennis. In many finals, mostly he prevails and wins the titles, but this time, I was more composed and committed to win the trophy. I played according to game plan, which worked well and I succeeded in defeating the number one tennis player. The victory has boosted my morale to win the upcoming national events.”

Longest serving number one player Aqeel Khan said: “I have chances to win the match but Abid played really well and never allowed me to make a comeback. I will definitely say I didn’t lose but Abid, in fact, won the final and title. I am glad that he is good shape and form and hopefully, he will work harder to excel in upcoming events. The crowd was good while weather was really fine which we enjoyed a lot. I have now move to Wah Cantt where I have to take part in POF Trophy and then next week, I’ll come Lahore again for another tournament, so there is busy schedule ahead, for which I am fit and eager to win.”

In the ladies singles final, Ushna was in sublime form and played superb tennis with great authority to outclass Sara Mansoor by 6-2, 6-3. Ushna was off to flying start as she put Sara under tremendous pressure to take the first game 6-2. Sara fought comparatively well in the second set as the score was tied at 3-3. Ushna, who is the only world ranking female player of the country, once again showed her class and utilized her international experience to win the next three points in a row to take the set, thus registered a title triumph.

Talking to media after winning the title, Ushna said: “It was a good final. I played good tennis and overpowered Sara Mansoor, who was also playing well and we fought for each and every point but I used good and powerful shots and forehands to win the final.”

But Ushna, the national ladies champion, lamented the equal opportunities and prize money for both men and women players. “Men’s always get hefty prize money in every national tournament, while women players were handed over very meager prize money. The ladies also give out their best to win the titles so they also deserve equal treatment and prize money from the organisers and the federation. Maximum competitions should be conducted as it will help in attracting more and more youth towards this beautiful game.”

The Under-18 title was won by Mohammad Shoaib, who beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 7-5,7-6, the Under-10 title went to Hamza Roman, who outpaced Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) 8-1 while the seniors doubles 40 plus title was clinched by the pair of Maj Adnan/Talha Waheed (gas & oil Pakistan), who defeated Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan 6-2, 7-5.