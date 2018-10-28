Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar and discussed with him various issues, including the Thar situation.

After the meeting, the CM told reporters that many issues came under discussion, especially the joint investigation team (JIT) probing alleged transfer of Rs54 billion abroad through 107 fake bank accounts. He said the fake accounts case was discussed in the meeting. He made it clear that providing records was not his responsibility.

A day earlier, Ahsan Sadiq, the head of the JIT had complained that the Sindh authorities were not cooperating with them.

The CM said the JIT had sought information from Irrigation, Works and Services Department and only two days were given for this purpose. How can such a huge data be provided in this time frame? he asked. “There is no centralised [system] where you can just press a button and get all the record,” he added.

Shah said he has asked all engineers in irrigation, works and services departments to provide record of the contracts they awarded during the last 10 years. “Of course, it is a time-consuming job to compile details of last 10 years and they have done it,” he said. He said that the chief justice also appreciated the provincial government for providing record to the JIT.

FIA is investigating 32 people, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, in a scam involving Rs73 billion money laundering through fictitious bank accounts.

Shah said the chief justice has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the government hospitals in Sindh. He said the private sector was not doing the government’s job in health sector, adding that he had invited the top judge to visit NICVD on his next visit.

“We also briefed him on progress in Thar and I invited him to visit the area with me, to which he expressed his pleasure,” said the chief minister.

He said that the chief justice had not summoned him but had called him for a meeting. The chief justice also said the media misreported it, he said. “My meeting with the chief justice was held in a good atmosphere,” he said and added, in the beginning of the meeting the chief justice congratulated him on his election as chief minister for the second tenure. He congratulated him because people of Sindh reposed their confidence in the PPP, he said.

Shah said he briefed the chief justice of Pakistan about his last 10-year experience with the conditions of Thar and the efforts he made to improve people’s lives in Sindh.

The chief minister said that he also briefed the chief justice about health facilities established in Thar. “I have requested the chief justice to visit Thar with me and witness the efforts we made in health, education, infrastructure, livelihood and energy sectors,” he said and added he was happy that the chief justice accepted his invitation.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said the Bhasha Dam project was actually conceived and approved by the PPP government in 2010. “I have given a proposal to the chief justice of Pakistan to meet ANG Abbasi who has done a great work in water sector,” he said and added once a meeting was held between them a committee would be constituted to identify the quantum of water which could be brought into the system. The committee would explore ways for conservation of water.

To a question, the chief minister said that the policy and stand of the Pakistan People’s Party on the 18th Constitutional Amendment was very loud and clear. “If anybody attempts to roll it back, I can’t do anything but it is not as easy as is being considered,” he said. He said that provinces should be made more autonomous instead of making attempts to take away their autonomy.

Talking about Pakistan Quarters operation, Shah said that police had not consulted the district administration but coordinated with the land department of the federal government and started the operation. “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and action would be taken accordingly,” he said.Replying to a question, the chief minister said that 4,600 schools with a good enrolment ratio have been identified for provision of basic facilities.