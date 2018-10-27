Share:

Rawalpindi-The Punjab government has transferred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Rawalpindi Region Naveed Rauf, informed official sources on Saturday.

Naveed Rauf, a BPS-19 officer, has been directed to report to inspectorate of Prisons, Punjab, Lahore, for further orders, sources said.

A notification number SO(S-II)2-2/2018-I , Government of the Punjab, Services and General Administration Department, dated Lahore 26 October 2018, has also been issued, they said.

DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Naveed Rauf came into limelight after the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig had appointed him as chairman of a three member committee formed to probe into ration theft scam at Adiala Jail involving contractor Raja Mazhar and other prison Department.

The scam was exposed by a senior clerk of Adiala Jail Javed Iqbal. However, the senior clerk refused to appear before the three member committee to record his statement besides writing a letter to IG Prisons and Chief Minister Punjab expressing his distrust over DIG Naveed Rauf.

Sources claimed that the government had removed DIG Prisons Naveed Rauf from his office on charges of attempting to save skins of contractor Raja Mazhar and other officials of Prison Department involved in ration theft in Adiala Jail.

Chief Secretary and IG Prisons were not available for their comments.