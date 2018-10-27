Share:

Islamabad-A group of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) students at International Islamic University (IIU) violently beat a waiter at mess for serving food late, while pressurizing the administration to shelve the inquiry against involved students, The Nation learned on Saturday.

Sources informed The Nation that the incident occurred a few days ago in the mess of hostel no. 4 where around two dozen students gathered and violently beat the waiter Abdul Ghaffar.

Details said that the Abdul Ghaffar paid the price for being late in serving the IJT students and later barring them from entering the kitchen area.

Sources said a student from IJT, violation of the mess rules, tried to enter into kitchen area to get food for himself.

Abdul Ghaffar intercepted the student on which both sides exchanged harsh words, while the students left the kitchen threatening him.

A few minutes later, around two dozen students of IJT entered the hostel mess and attacked Abdhul Ghaffar. The waiter was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment.

Talking to The Nation, victim Abdul Ghaffar confirmed the incident and said that he had no personal grudge against any student as he even didn’t even know their names.

“I stopped one student and he threatened me if need my job here or not,” he said.

“They beat me with punches, kicks and slaps but the university administration and police refused to register a case against IJT students as I didn’t receive a visible wound and no body part was found fractured,” said Ghaffar. Ghaffar said the students got relief after non-registration of police case but he has still not medically recovered.

He said the administration though formed an inquiry committee but still no decision has been taken against the students as everyone fears from their pressure.

A senior official of the university informed The Nation that it was a worst example of high handedness of IJT students.

“But the administration supports them, and fears of taking action against IJT students,” he said.

He said despite announcement of the inquiry committee no one was ready to held its meeting because of IJT students’ pressure.

Few students identified in the inquiry include Talha Butt, Faysal Iqbal, Saim Ali, Imran Baloch, Usman Ghani and Wajid Ali.

University provost Shoaib Abdullah said that the administration has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident and held its first meeting on Friday.

Nazim IJT, Abid Khattak however, denied any involvement of a group of students in beating the waiter.

He claimed “it was a matter of conflict between two students and later around 25 other students got involved in the fight”.

Analyst Pro. Dr. Tahir Malik talking to The Nation said that IJT terrorizes the whole system in a university and its members are involved in moral policing of the students and consider themselves above the law.