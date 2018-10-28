Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Environment and Coastal Development Taimoor Talpur on Saturday visited Mubarak Village and its surrounding areas and inspected the impact of oil spill over the coastal belt of Sindh province.

Sindh Environment Protection Agency officials and local fisherman representatives were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the minister said that oil spill has endangered the sea creatures and investigations were under way to point out responsible for oil spill over.

He said that those responsible would be awarded exemplary punishment as per rules for creating environmental hazards in the coastal belt of Sindh province.

Talpur said that investigations were being conducted by federal and provincial agencies including Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency and responsible for this environmental hazard would soon be identified.

He said that oil spill over seen in Sindh and Balochistan coastal border areas and in Mubarak village and its surrounding areas and effects were also felt up to Manhora island.

He said that measures would also be started with the assistance of federal government agencies and international environmental protection organizations for cleansing of oil spill from coastal belt.