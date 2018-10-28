Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) coordination committee on Saturday accepted Dr Farooq Sattar’s resignations, stating that a show case notice would be sent to Sattar seeking explanation over announcement of 22-member committee without having authority.

MQM Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that while addressing a press conference at Bahdurabad office Karachi. MQM-P coordination committee members including Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Muhammad Hussain and other were also present on the occasion.

Kanwar informed the media men that a long meeting of party coordination committee was held today at Bahadurabad office to discuss press conference of the Dr Farooq Sattar. During the meeting Sattar resignation also came under discussion which he tendered about twenty days ago. The decision making body of the MQM-Pakistan has accepted Dr Farooq Sattar resignation, added MQM-P leader.

He said earlier, MQM-P committee held meeting with Dr Farooq Sattar as we had also reservation over his stance after tendering resignation from the party. “A notice would be sent to Dr Farooq Sattar in this regard and he would be given chance to appear before the decision making body to present his case along with the answer of reservation carried by the party high-up’s”, said Kanwar.

MQM-P leader said: “We do want Sattar to carry on the politics from MQM-Pakistan platform and we are ready to give him space but continuous violation of the party code of conduct has forced the MQM-P coordination committee to take action against Sattar”. He added that the MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Coordination committee were bound to follow the party discipline and violations would not be tolerated at any cost.

Responding to a question about Dr Farooq Sattar demands, Kanwar said that party had conducted intra-party election on October 20, 2016 and as per the party constitutions it would be held in year 2020. Sattar was removed from the slot of Party Convener by the MQM-P coordination committee but he was the party of the decision making body. Sattar instead of making hue and cries from outside should consult with Coordination Committee following party discipline, he added.

To question about formation of the MQM-Nazryaiti group by Dr Farooq Sattar, he said that party is going to issue a show case notice to Dr Farooq Sattar over formation of a 22-memebers committee and violation of party discipline. Sattar do not have the authority to form any committee only MQM-P coordination committee enjoys such authority to form any sub-committee under its supervision. The workers and leaders in Sattar`s support would be given chance to clear their posture over this matter.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Farooq Sattar alleged that MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with the help of few leaders has hijacked the party however showed determination to stabilize the party as it was in year 1986. Sattar shared ten point ideological charters and also announced a 22-memebr committee to implement it on immediate basis with an aim to halt destruction of MQM.

It is worth mentioning here that the difference surfaced between Dr Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan over the distribution of the tickets before Senate election. This episode result the emergence of the PIB group led by Sattar but it joined Bahadurabad office just before the 25 July general election. After receiving big blow from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in polls, Sattar again blamed MQM-P Bahadaurbad office and accused that coordination committee awarded tickets to rich families.