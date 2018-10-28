Share:

The PHC completed training of 257 hakeems and 78 homoeopathic doctors in four sessions. These healthcare service providers were from Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur. They were imparted training on minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) by PHC trainers Dr Imtiaz Ali, Dr Faizan Akhter, Hakeem Farooq Hassan and Homoeopathic Doctor Jameel Ahmed Gauri. They trained the medics on multiples heads and sub-heads of the MSDS, which also included standardised treatment, care, rights and record keeping of patients, provision of medicines, awareness about treatment, cleanliness of the healthcare establishments, safety and rights of patients, and other aspects. –Staff Reporter