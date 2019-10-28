Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case till tomorrow.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi presided over the hearing and inquired from Maryam’s defence counsel if the petitioner has been meeting her father Nawaz Sharif.

To this, the court was told that she has been granted permission to meet Sharif.

Importantly, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also submitted its response in the court regarding its stance over the bail petition.