ATTOCK - As elsewhere in the country the Hindu community of Attock also celebrated their religious festival of Diwali with full enthusiasm and religious fervour. To mark the day, the Hindu community lit earthen lamps. At the lone temple of Attock, special gathering were held.

Special sermons were delivered preaching love and peace besides special prayers were offered for the brotherhood and prosperity of Pakistan. Sweets and meals were distributed among the community.

Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal told media that this festival is celebrated to remember the sacrifices of Shree Ram Chandar Jee who spent almost 14 years in extradition in forests and preached Hinduism. They said in Pakistan Hindus are enjoying full religious freedom and have all rights as being enjoyed by other citizens. Meanwhile, people from different walks of life greeted Hindus on their religious festival and said that Pakistan is committed to protect minorities without any discrimination.

They said every citizen has equal rights to celebrate and observe his or her religious festival without any fear.

Encroachers reoccupy areas in Cantt

RAWALPINDI (APP): Despite tall claims from the authorities concerned to clear cantonment areas from encroachments, the encroachers as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists.

The encroachment mafia as per routine was ruling the cantonment areas including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhamiya Road, Kalma Chowk, Faisal Colony, Garoti, Dhoke Saydian, Misrayal, Choar Chowk and several other areas. The shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours. Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments. The residents suggested the authorities to launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.

According to a spokesman of RCB, the officials are trying to remove encroachments from all areas. A grand operation was launched in which hundreds of sheds, cemented construction, temporary and permanent encroachments were removed.