LAHORE - Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan of retaliation if he continues to pursue the policy of confrontation with the opposition. “If you (PM) continue with the policy of disputes and controversies, you won’t be allowed to flee the country,” he said while addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day event at PML-N Secretariat in Model Town on Sunday.

The PML-N president said that a strong economy was a key to liberate Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation. “East Germany united with West Germany due to latter’s economic development. We can liberate Kashmir by making our economy strong,” he said. He said that PTI government’s mismanagement and wrong policies have ruined the economy. He said that Nawaz Sharif would come into power again, strengthen economy and liberate Kashmir.

“He (Nawaz) has the credit of making Pakistan a nuclear power and rejecting all incentives offered by the United States. He brought prosperity to the country through CPEC,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was obsessed with teaching a lesson to his political opponents.

“When Narendra Modi was holding a rally in the US with President Trump and announcing that both were unanimous on the steps on Kashmir, Imran Khan was talking about removing air-conditioner from the prison cell of Nawaz Sharif,” he said. He urged the world community to give due rights to people of Kashmir and Palestine like it did in the case of Northern Ireland and South Sudan. He said no one would come to the help of Pakistan and the nation would have to rely on its own abilities to free Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Warning the Modi government against escalation on the Line of Control, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable and ready to give a befitting response. He said that Narenda Modi set the worst example of atrocities by clamping down a curfew in Kashmir and then prolonging it for months. He said that thousands of children, women and elderly people have been killed in Kashmir by the Indian forces. He stopped party workers from distributing sweets till recovery of Nawaz Sharif and bail of Maryam Nawaz.

“Instead you should offer prayers,” he asked party workers.