SIALKOT - Around 233,282 children were administered drops in the district on the first day of the anti-polio campaign. Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari stated this during a meeting held here on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner said as many 670,190 children would be given the dose of vaccine during the five-day long polio drive, adding that 1,415 teams would be on duty. “The deputy commissioner, CEO Health, assistant commissioners, DHOs and DDHOs are also performing their duties at the district level,” he added.