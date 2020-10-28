Share:

Rawalpindi-Like other parts of the country, different departments, political and politico-religious parties and members of civil society observed October 27 (Tuesday) as ”Black Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) who have been facing illegal occupation.

In this connection, scores of rallies have been taken out in various parts of the city while seminars were also organised in which the speakers vehemently condemned the gross human violations in IOK and urged the United Nations and other international communities to intervene into the matter to resolve the core issue of Kashmir. Participants of rallies were holding banners and placards and were chanting slogans in favour of people of Kashmir and against the atrocities of Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

On Murree Road, a rally was also taken by the officers and employees of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on directions of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza to express solidarity with the suppressed people of Kashmir and to urge the world powers to move forward to end Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The rally was led by Director General (DG) Ammara Khan and Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood and attended by Media Director Umer Farooq, Director MP&TE Ijaz Ahmed, RDA PRO Hafiz Irfan and many other senior and junior officers.

The rally was started from Rawalpindi Press Club and culminated at Rescue 15 Office on Murree Road where speakers addressed the participants.

DG RDA Ammara Khan said that October 27 is being observed as Black Day to denounce Indian barbarianism and bloodshed in Indian Occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with helpless people of Kashmir. She said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and all the Kashmiri Muslims are living in our hearts.

“The ongoing atrocities of Indian forces in IOK have made the lives of Kashmiris a hell,” she said adding that the Indian army is committing genocide in Kashmir. She added the troops of Indian army are also involved in violence against women and young girls while the international comity and United Nations have kept a criminal silence over the core issue of Kashmir.

“We want to deliver a strong message to the whole world and India that Pakistani people are standing with Kashmiris and will not leave them alone,” said DG RDA Ammara Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that October 27th is observed as Kashmir Black Day to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world in commemorating the forced occupation by Indian security forces of the IOK. He said on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IOK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5.

“The whole Pakistani nation is standing along with people of Kashmir and pay glaring tribute to their long struggles for freedom and self-determination,” he said adding that Pakistani government is taking Indian terrorism in Kashmir on all the world forums.

Many other speakers also condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.