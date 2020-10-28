Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Black Day on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their freedom for the last many decades. On the directives of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob, seminars were held at the university campuses where speakers highlighted the Kashmiri Freedom Movement and condemned brutal occupation of Indian forces.

On October 27th 1947, Indian forces had landed in Kashmir and occupied the valley against the will of Kashmiri people, and, therefore, this day is marked as a Black Day by Kashmiris living in all parts of the world. Pakistan has always supported the struggle of Kashmiri people and raised voice for their right of self-determination through a plebiscite at every forum, including the United Nations.

Faculty and students of College of Art and Design organised an exhibition at Hakra Art Gallery to highlight Kashmiri freedom movement and violation of human rights in the valley. The artists highlighted the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiri people through various mediums of art namely painting, sculpture, calligraphy and miniature.