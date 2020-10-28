Share:

LAHORE- Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in a seminary in Deer Colony area of Peshawar and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives. He extended sympathies to heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The Punjab government fully shares the grief of the bereaved families, he added. The more the blast is condemned, the less it would be, he said. The terrorists have exhibited the worst barbarity and attacking children’s seminary is the most coward act. Those attacking the children deserve exemplary punishment, he added. The wicked enemy is engaged in a nefarious conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan but the nation is united to overcome the menace of terrorism and enemies’ designs will be foiled, he added.