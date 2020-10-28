Share:

SIALKOT/FAISALABAD/SARGODHA

A police constable was allegedly shot dead by his colleague at the Punjab Highway Police checkpost on Tuesday.

According to the police, constable Surkhab shot dead his fellow constable Munir near Basiwala area of Sadar Pasrur Police Station over some reason.

On receiving information, a heavy contingent of police and officers reached the spot and the body was shifted to Government Civil Hospital Pasrur for an autopsy. Police have started investigation into the incident.

Motorbike lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

Police on Tuesday arrested members of a motorcycle lifter gang and also recovered property worth Rs555,000 from their possession.

Spokesman for the Force said that a team from Mansoorabad police station arrested four suspects--Ahmed Bilal, Ali Raza, Allah Rakha and Naeem. They were wanted by the police in connection with different crimes.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw, UPS, batteries and other items worth Rs555,000 from their possession. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Three extortionists arrested in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested three extortionists here on Tuesday.

Police said that the Arsalan, Nabeel and Faryad had demanded Rs 5 million from a trader Nazir and had threatened him with taking his life in case of failure of payment. The police team worked on scientific lines, and succeeded in tracing the accused and arrested them in coordination with the Dolphin Force.

During initial interrogation, police said, those arrested had confessed to have committed the crime. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Two murderers awarded death sentence in Sargodha

Additional District and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentence to two accused in a murder case.

According to court sources, accused Fakhar and Arslan, residents of Mangowal village, had shot dead Abu Bakar over a monetary dispute in 2018. Shahpur police registered the case against the accused and presented challans to the court for the trial.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death penalty to both the accused Fakhar and Arslan, while the court acquitted the co-accused Qutab Din, Muhammad Bakhsh and Tufail giving them benefit of the doubt.