Share:

The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the recent terror attacks in Peshawar and Quetta.

The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. It said that our security forces are prepared to eliminate the terrorist elements. The resolution demanded that those involved in the terrorist attacks must be brought to justice.

The House also passed a resolution strongly condemning statement made at gathering of PDM in Quetta against article 251 of the constitution.

The resolution moved by Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the statements against the constitution are contempt of the Parliament.

In another resolution unanimously passed the house expressed deep concerns over deteriorating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region of republic of Azerbaijan.

The resolution moved by PML (N) Ayaz Sadiq condemned the illegal, immoral and unethical brutal acts of aggression by Armenian forces in Karabakh.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete political, diplomatic and moral support to the brave people of Azerbaijan. It urged UN and the International Community to play its role for restoration of peace and security in the region.

During question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza said the government is making efforts to bring down the prices of wheat and sugar.

She said Sahulat bazaars have been established where the flour bag of forty kilogram is available at eight hundred and forty rupees.

Responding to points raised by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan clarified that no decision has yet been taken about the wheat support price.

He said subsidy will be provided to the farmers on agriculture inputs including seeds and fertilizers once the parliamentary committee on agriculture furnishes its recommendations.

Taking the floor, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri said enemies of the country have hatched a conspiracy to stoke instability in the country.

Regretting the terrorist attack at a seminary in Peshawar yesterday, he said that the political parties must demonstrate seriousness to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.