KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the blast in Peshawar proved that the government had failed to maintain law and order.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, who was talking to media after his arrival in Karachi, said that “terrorism raising its ugly head again.”

“The government is diverting Pakistan from the path of constitution to the path of oppression,” PML-N leader was opined.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will send the government to home and will bring a true representative government,” Ahsan Iqbal further stated.

Iqbal said political and democratic forces had been united under the constitution of Pakistan.

“We are talking for strengthening the system and running the country according to the constitution and the law,” he said. “Pakistan needs national dialogue and the Senate should come forward to lead the national dialogue,” he added.

Anti-state elements trying to destabilise peace in Pakistan: Firdous Shamim

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday, condemning the Peshawar blast, said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilise peace of the country by their cowardly acts. He said, ‘once again enemies of the country have proved to be cowards by attacking innocent children.’

Firdous Shamim also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast. He said that security forces would bring terrorists to justice. He further said that the whole nation was united against terrorists. He, on the occasion, also urged for the better medical treatment to those who got injured in blast and prayed for their speedy recovery.