LAHORE-President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated Corona Wall of Heroes in Lahore yesterday evening to pay tributes to heroes who played great role, rendered services and presented sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government and people of Pakistan bravely faced the challenge of coronavirus.

Appreciating the government for giving a well-planned response to the pandemic, the president also lauded the financial assistance provided by philanthropists and the business community to provide help to needy people. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, in his capacity as chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), chaired the 10th senate meeting of the institute at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. President Alvi highlighted the importance of the fashion and design industry and its contribution towards socioeconomic growth of the country.

He also appreciated the PIFD efforts in producing professional graduates who were not only adding value to the textile and fashion industry but also helping boost Pakistan’s exports.

The president encouraged the PIFD to develop more collaborations with international institutions and platforms to further enhance the quality of design education.

Those present included Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, PIFD vice chancellor, and the senate members, besides Secretary to President Tariq Najib Najmi. They discussed various academic, administrative and financial matters related to the PIFD and approved the annual report and budget for 2020-2021.