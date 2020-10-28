Share:

ISLAMABAD - The religious leadership of the country condemned the Peshawar Maddarrasa bomb blast and termed it a question mark on the claims of government of completely eradicating terrorism in the country. Jamiat ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his statement said that the attack on a Maddarrasa in Peshawar was a brutal and coward activity which has killed innocent students. He stated that such attacks have given birth to questions over the claims that the terrorism has been rooted out and the peace was brought to the country. Meanwhile, the JUI-F Secretary General and former Deputy Chairman Senate in his statement said that those who carried out such cowardice act were the enemies of the country and the peace of Pakistan. He maintained that protecting the lives of people was the responsibility of the government.

The Chief of Jamaat e Islami (JI) Senator Siraj ul Haq in his statement showed his condolence with the families of martyred students and warned that Pakistan once again was moving towards terrorism and sectarianism. He added that national unity was the only way to confront the enemies of Pakistan.

It is important to mention here that National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) ON October 23 had issues threat alert to the religious and political leadership of the country.

The NACTA in its alert notification had said that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in connivance with HIAs have planned to carry out large scale terrorist activities in Quetta and Peshawar targeting political and religious leadership of the country.

The threat alert further said that the terrorist plan included the assassinations of many high profile political personalities through a well articulated bomb blast and suicide bombing in near future.

On the other hand it is worth to mention here that the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has denied any connection to the blast taken place in a Maddarrasa in Peshawar which killed at least 8 and injured over 100 persons.