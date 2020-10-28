Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday demanded to summon a joint session of the parliament over Namoos-e-Risalat [sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him].

The PML-N leader talked to media and said Prime Minister Imran Khan should contact heads of all Islamic states himself over the matter, the Foreign Office should play an effective role and a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be summoned.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “We are united over the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and fight against terrorism. President of a country supporting blasphemous caricatures is state terrorism. Pakistan must raise voice over the issue and the international community must come on same page regarding the matter.

“Measures should be taken to eliminate terrorists from Pakistan which are getting active again. Terrorists are also targeting our institutions.”