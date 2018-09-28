Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace. Delivering a keynote address at three-day international conference, Radicalization: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life, here at the Air University, the army chief said that the threats faced by the country demanded a comprehensive response from state institutions.

“Full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all institutions of the state,” he said, adding that Pakistan Army will continue serving interests of the nation to sustain socio-economic progress. He lauded efforts of the armed forces in the war against terror. The army chief said that terrorism had been effectively contained with the nation’s support but ‘we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival’. He added that Pakistan Army would keep doing all that was required from it for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress. In the end, the COAS said that the armed forces and the nation had sacrificed a lot to bring back stability in the country.

Earlier, the army chief was received by Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan and Vice Chancellor Air University Air Vice Marshal (r) Faaiz Aamir.

On August 6, the army chief addressed internees at the ISPR Directorate and said nature and character of war had changed. “Youth now is prime target of our enemies in the hybrid war,” he said, advising them to stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination.

INCOMING US CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES MEETS COAS

The incoming US Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan, Ambassador Paul Jones, called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.