LAHORE (PR): As part of their dedication to upholding the highest standards in customer service, Descon Oxychem Limited organised Customer Success Workshops (CSWs) in Lahore, Karachi & Faisalabad in August & September.

These CSWs consisted of interactive sessions on Hydrogen Peroxide Design & Applications, Process Reliability, and Descon’s QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) policy.

The sessions also highlighted Descon’s future plans to increase their production capacity of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that is essential to the textile industry.

Speaking about the Customer Success Workshops, Imran Qureshi, CEO Descon Oxychem Limited, said, “We understand that the success of our customers is a key factor in our own growth.”

And for us to remain market leaders for hydrogen peroxide, it is essential that we give our customers the opportunities for that growth. This workshop is a demonstration of our commitment to helping our customers achieve their goals.”

The one-day workshops were attended by representatives of multiple industries, most prominently textile but also including food &cosmetics. All the representatives actively participated in the event and shared their feedback on Descon’s future plans and policies.