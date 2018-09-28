Share:

KARACHI - The World Maritime Day is celebrated every year to highlight the contribution of international maritime industry to the world economy and focus on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment.

This year’s theme of World Maritime Day is “Our Heritage — Better Shipping for a Better Future”.

In today's globalized world, maritime trade plays a pivotal role as it supports, transforms and connects societies worldwide. Scope and scale of maritime trade, which accounts for around 80% of global trade by volume and 70% by value, is testimony to the same.

In his message on World Maritime Day, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, emphasized that the prosperity of many countries is closely related to the seaborne trade. The dependence on the free passage of goods through oceans holds the key for trade oriented economic structure. For Pakistan, maritime trade is the back bone of our economy as over 95 % of our international trade is transported through seas. With the renewed impetus on maritime sector through CPEC and Gwadar Port, the maritime trade of Pakistan will increase manifold as the corridor is destined to provide regional connectivity. While we realize the significance of maritime trade for our country, our reliance on international shipping and huge spending of foreign exchange on freight charges is indicative of dire need to reinvigorate our shipping industry.

The Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy pledges its full support towards development of maritime sector in general and shipping sector in particular. We believe it will be a step towards attaining self sufficiency, sustainable economic growth and will facilitate international trade. There is a need of profound and cumulative efforts by all stakeholders to achieve sustainable development through Blue Economy.

To celebrate the World Maritime Day, Pakistan Navy planned wide range of activities to acquaint the masses of its significance, raise maritime awareness and highlight Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime sector. In this regard, Pakistan Navy has arranged numerous activities including seminar at Institute of Maritime Affairs, essay writing competition, talk shows, lectures, various events in PN administered Schools & Colleges and maritime gala at Pakistan Maritime Museum, where various organizations set up their stalls. A Pakistan Navy ship was also opened for students of various schools where they were briefed about importance of country’s maritime sector and Pakistan Navy’s role in defence of maritime frontiers of Pakistan. Harbour and beach cleaning activities were also held at Karachi and Coastal Areas of Balochastan.

Events such as World Maritime Day play a key role in drawing attention towards the maritime industry’s contribution towards global economy and in raising maritime awareness amongst the general populace. Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its obligations of providing safe and secure maritime environment. It also supports the sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime economy through effective implementation of all national and international commitments. Pakistan Navy remains committed to protecting our national maritime interests and resolved to continue its efforts towards development of the maritime sector to help realize Pakistan’s true maritime potential.