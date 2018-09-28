Share:

LAHORE – The PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 reached the semifinals stage as quarterfinals were decided on Thursday here at the Punjab Squash Complex. In the first quarterfinal of the day, Waqas Mehboob of PAF beat Noman Khan of Sindh by 11/6, 11/9, 12/10 in 31 minutes. The second quarterfinal saw Asim Khan of SNGPL defeating Bilal Zakir of Army by 13/11, 12/10, 5/11, 6/11, 11/0 in 35 minutes. In the third quarterfinal, Zahir Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edged past compatriot Asif Khan Khalil by 12/10, 7/11, 11/8, 3/11, 11/4 in 36 minutes while in the fourth and last quarterfinal of the day, Ali Bukhari of Railways outlasted Mehran Javed of PAF by 11/6, 11/4, 11/9 in 21 minutes. PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem, PSA officials and players were also present there.–Staff Reporter