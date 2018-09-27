Share:

SIALKOT - The students have been suffering educational loss due to the prolonged shortage of teachers in several government colleges of boys and girls in Sialkot district.

The Punjab government still remains unable to ensure early appointment on the prolonged vacant posts of teachers despite the repeated appeals made by the local social, educational, religious and political circles.

The classes of new academic year have already been started in these colleges about two and half months ago, but the education department has made no appropriate arrangements for ensuring the regular or temporary appointments of the teachers on the prolonged vacant posts for averting the education loss to the students.

According to the officials of Colleges Department, there are only 21 teachers for more than 3,000 students at Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska while 29 seats of different teachers have been lying vacant.

The number of students is 1,600 at Govt Boys Degree College Daska here and 23 posts of the teachers were lying vacant here in this college , as the number of the students is decreasing due to the shortage of the students.

There are only two teachers for total 150 students in Govt Boys Degree College Mitraanwali-Daska. Only nine teachers are there for more than 2,400 students at Govt Girls Degree College Sambrial. Sixteen seats of different teachers are lying vacant at the college. Eleven seats of teachers have been lying vacant at Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur.

When contacted, the managements of the several colleges claimed that the Colleges Department had not yet issued the final orders regarding the appointments of the CTIs teachers on temporary basis to overcome the prolonged shortage of the teachers in government colleges in Sialkot district.

In Sialkot district, 11 government degree colleges (for both boys and girls) lack principals for more than a year as three degree colleges in Narowal district ar ealso being run by their managements without their principals The government degree colleges are also suffering serious administrative and academic problems, the officials added.

The management of Sialkot international airport has announced the three days long closure of this airport for the repairing and reconstruction of the runways of this airport.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Abdul Shakur Mirza told the newsmen that Sialkot international airport will remain closed for three days (from Sep 28 to 30, 2018) for the direly needed repairing and reconstruction of its runways. He said that all the domestic and international flights have been rescheduled for the convenience of the passengers, he added.

The examination staff caught red handed accused Mubeen Ahmed while taking matriculation supplementary exam in place of actual candidate Muhammad Muzammal at examination center established at Govt. Boys Christian High School Daska. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him, besides, recovering the material helping in exam cheating. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.