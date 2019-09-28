Share:

SIALKOT - Kidney patients and their families demanded early increase in the number of beds, dialysis machines and kidney medicines at the recently established Kidney Dialysis Ward at Daska THQ Civil Hospital. There are only five beds in dialysis ward for the growing number of the kidney patients visiting this hospital for their dialysis. Due to the shortage of dialysis machines, patients are being given long dates for their dialysis. The doctors said that there was also shortage of medicines for dialysis. They said that after the end of medicines, the kidney patients will suffer great ordeal in their dialysis due to the non-availability of medicines. There were only six dialysis machines there at the kidneys dialysis ward at Daska THQ Civil Hospital for the growing number of the dialysis patients. The kidney patients said that the numbers of beds should immediately be increased besides ensuring the provision of medicines meant for dialysis processes and the stock these medicines should be atleast for one year there. The doctors said, “The number of kidney patients is growing intending to do their dialysis. But there is a great shortage of the beds and medicines.” They revealed that there was a shortage of beds and these medicines too at the the kidney dialysis ward in Daska THQ Civil Hospital as well. The doctors added that there 30 kidneys were at present in the waiting lists for their dialysis there. When contacted, Medical Superintendent of Daska THQ Civil Hospital Dr Asif Mehmood Mughal said that the dialysis of 188 kidney patients has been done since the establishment of dialysis ward in June 2019. The MS has also appealed to local philanthropists to come forward and donate generously for the provision of more dialysis machines and the required medicines for the kidney patients at Daska Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Asghar said that a case has been sent to the high ups of the Punjab Health Departments for the final approval regarding the budget of these medicines, increase in the number of dialysis machines and even in the number of the beds.

PAF trains civil defence officers

SARGODHA - The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Civil Defence jointly organised a course for civil defence officers on Air Radar Warning System, which concluded here on Friday. The civil defence officers from all districts of the Punjab province took part in the course. PAF instructors trained the civil defence officers about protective measures in case of air strike and also trained them on how to convey the PAF message to the masses. Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and she awarded commendatory certificates to the participating civil defence officers. On the occasion, DC Asia Gull said that civil defence always contributed greatly both in war and peace. She said that may Allah save the motherland from war but in case of such situation, the whole nation would be stand as rock for the defence Pakistan.

SCHOOLCHILDREN RALLY

IN SOLIDARITY

Children from schools and other educational institutions on Friday took out a huge rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Hundreds of school students participated in the rally outside the Company Bagh. Participants shouted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and condemned brutalities of Indian forces. On the occasion, DC said in her address that children are being deprived of their parents and their future has been gone into darkness.

The DC demanded the world powers to take notice of 54 days consistent curfew which has caused acute shortage of food and medicines the Kashmiris, especially the children.