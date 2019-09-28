Share:

PESHAWAR - Arbaz, Fahad, Farrukh and Omar registered victories on the second day of the 2nd Right to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Championship here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

The winners were dominating to reach the second round of the championship despite some tough resistance from their opponents. In the four matches, Swat’s Arbaz Khan defeated Rehan of Peshawar 3-0, Kohat’s Fahad beat Peshawar’s Jabbar Khan 3-1, Farrukh of Haripur stunned Zain of Peshawar 3-0, and Swat’s Omar outplayed Dera Ismail Khan’s Obaid 3-0. Table Tennis Association (TTA) Senior Vice President Ahmed Ali Alizai graced the occasion as chief guest. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association (KPTTA) Secretary Kafayat Ullah Orakzai was also present at the event.