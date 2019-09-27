Share:

RAWALPINDI - Murree police have arrested a five-member gang including three women involved in snatching gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from tourists in the hills station, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

A case has been registered against the gang members while further investigation was on, he said. He added CPO Faisal Rana has appreciated the efforts Murree police and has directed the SHO to make foolproof arrangements for the security of tourists in Murree. According to him, the police, following orders of CPO, have arrested the leader along with four accomplices, including 3 women, who used to snatch cash and gold ornaments from female tourists. He said the stolen cash, gold ornaments and the vehicle under the use of accused were also recovered.

Meanwhile, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed the CPO about the arrest of gang. SP told CPO a gang of fraudsters was active in Murree that used to fraudulently snatch cash and gold ornaments from female tourists travelling in the local transport. The gang had female members too who used to travel in local transport, fraudulently get cash and gold ornaments from the female tourists and get off the vehicle at the nearest stop. The gang leader used to be present at the stop in his vehicle in which the accused escaped. The gang leader used to move his car along the local transport. The accused used to fix target in the local transport and the female members of the gang preferably boarded vehicles with female tourists wearing gold ornaments. Police arrested the gang using scientific aid. The arrested accused include the ringleader Arshad Mehmood and his accomplices Qasim, Sonia, Nazia and Nasreen.

Cash and gold ornaments that the accused snatched during their criminal acts as well as the vehicle under use of the accused have been recovered. The CPO while commending SP Saddar for the arrest of the fraudster gang said that we have to provide security to the tourists visiting Murree and a separate force also being deployed in Murree for the purpose. The CPO directed SP Saddar to personally monitor the implementation of plan for the security of tourists in Murree. The CPO said that, the facilitators of the gang, who used to keep or distribute the arrogated goods, must also be arrested during investigation of the case.