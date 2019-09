Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob, Mehaq Khokar and Ushna Sohail reach semifinals of the National Ladies Tennis Championship Friday. Sara defeated Esha Jawad, 6-1 and 6-0, Ushna brushed aside Mahvish Chishti, 6-1 and 6-0, Sarah beat Shimza Naz, 6-2 and 6-2, and Mehaq stunned Noor Malik, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2. In U-18 semifinals, Zahra Suleman beat Azeena Aleem, 6-1 and 6-0, and Shimza defeated Shiza Sajid, 6-2 and 6-3, to meet Zahra in the final. In U-14 semifinals, Shiza beat Mahrukh, 4-0 and 4-0, and Amna Ali Qayyum outplayed Farah Shah Khan, 4-1 and 4-0, to set up final with Shiza. Hania Minhas beat Soha Ali, 4-0 and 4-0, Farah defeated Zara Khan 4-1 and 4-1, Amna stunned Zainab Ali Raja, 4-1 and 4-0, and Aleena Suleman thrashed Mahrukh Sajid, 4-0 and 4-0, in U-12 quarterfinals. In U-10 semifinals, Zunaisha Noor beat Mahnoor Farooqi, 4-0 and 4-0, and Hania outperformed Fatima Zahra, 4-0 and 4-0, to play final with Zunaisha. Hania, Farah, Amna and Aleena registered victories over their respective opponents in U-12 quarterfinals.