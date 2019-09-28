Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a jewellery shop in Baghbanpura on Friday afternoon and fled after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees. Police sources said that four robbers stormed into the Mushtaq jewelry shop and held up the salesmen at gunpoint. The bandits also shot at and wounded Mushtaq on offering resistance during the robbery attempt. The shop owner was shifted to a hospital with bullet injuries. The gunmen collected cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 million and fled instantly. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was underway.

Police arrest 266 peddlers

Police arrested 266 peddlers in last week, a police spokesman on Friday. According to police, DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers especially around educational institutions. Accordingly, the City Division police registered 53 cases, Cantonment Division 57, Civil Lines Division 22, Sadar Division 71, Iqbal Town Division 22 and Model Town Division police registered 33 FIRs against the arrested suspects. The police also recovered 76-kg Charas, 32g ICE, 505g heroin, 580g opium, and 1494 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals. DIG Ashfaq Khan said that the city police are implementing zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug peddlers who target youth to sell narcotics. He also claimed said that Lahore Police had started crackdown against drug peddlers following the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Lahore police have also launched an awareness campaign to educate the youth about the fatal affects of narcotics.