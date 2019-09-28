Share:

Citing the ongoing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said superpowers always play double game.

Sheikh Rasheed held a press conference in Lahore and stressed that if a full-blown conflict breaks out between Pakistan and India; it will be the last one and will end up into a nuclear war.

The federal minister praised Imran Khan’s speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and said the premier raised the voice of Kashmiris in an excellent manner, and Turkey and other friends of Pakistan supported Islamabad’s stance over Kashmir.

He said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting is going to be held in Pakistan, and Kashmiris will fight their case themselves. The whole opposition will stand behind Imran Khan over Kashmir cause, he claimed.

Sheikh Rashid told that he is not in contact with anyone in the opposition besides Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. He advised Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review his decision.