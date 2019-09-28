Share:

At least two people including a child died while two others injured in separate road mishaps here on Saturday.

Police said that an over speeding harvester knocked down a motorcycle at Kasur-Multan Road in village Nai Abadi Rajuwal in Hujra Shah Muqeem district Okara.

One and half year old Samiullah died on the spot in the accident while his parents were injured. The driver responsible for accident fled the scene.

A truck carrying vegetables turned turtle at Kasur-Dipalpur Road in Hujra Shah Muqeen resultantly driver Touqeer was critically injured who succumbed to his wound while shifting to hospital.