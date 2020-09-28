Share:

Attock - The purpose of installing water filtration plants is to ensure provision clean water to the people to control water borne diseases particularly Hepatitis. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this after inaugurating a water filtration plant in Peoples Colony Attock. On the occasion, Malik Shamsher Khan and other notables were also present. Malik Amin said that because of polluted water, people of the area are suffering from different water borne diseases and this cooler will help control spread of such deadly diseases. Malik Amin said that as many as 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than Rs60 million which will certainly control water borne diseases.

While giving details about the areas where these plants are to be installed, he said that four water filtration plants in Attock, four in Hasanabdal, four in Hazro while rest of the plants are being installed in Waisa, Chechian, Khaqwani, Bolianwal, Golra, Haji Shah, Haroon, Malik Mala, Yaseen, Kalu Kalan, Formali, Jalalia, Hameed, Kamalpur Musa, Nartopa, Mararia and Ghorghushti. He said that a new building for regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University will soon be built in Attock for which eight kanals of land has been allocated while a new Mother and Child Hospital having 400 beds will also be built here The advisor said that this government is ensuring to provide basic facilities to the people by utilising maximum available resources.