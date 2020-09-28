Share:

Accountability court on Monday has indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering reference.

During the hearing headed by accountability judge Azam Khan, PPP leaders have pleaded not guilty in the references.

On the other hand, Asif Ali Zardari has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for immediate dismissal of corruption cases trial against him. In his petition, the former president has requested the court to acquit him in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

Earlier, accountability court had rejected Asif Ali Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court had directed to indict the PPP leader in all three references. The ex-president cannot be acquitted in fake bank accounts case, judge Azam Khan remarked.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges in the latest case center around allegations Zardari laundered vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme.