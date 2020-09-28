Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of journalists comprising Karachi Press Club’s Secretary Armaan Sabir, Joint Secretary Saqib Zaheer and Secretary Vigilance Khalil Nasir called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Sunday. Talking to the delegation, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the journalist community should bring well-wishers of the country to the fore and provide the right kind of guidance to the people. Karachi Press Club office-bearers apprised him of the problems faced by the journalist community and also invited him to visit the Press Club. They also thanked the PML-Q leader for raising voice for payment of dues to media owners and salaries to the workers. They said some institutions were still not paying salaries and outstanding arrears to media workers. Ch Shujaat Hussain assured he will talk to the media owners and try to get their problems solved.