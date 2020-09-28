Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that a medical equipment manufacturing zone including syringes, needles, cannula, heart stunts, Xray and dialysis machines has been set up in Faisalabad. In a twitter message, the federal minister said 200 acres of medical equipment manufacturing zone had been set up in Faisalabad’s Industrial area. The zone will manufacture syringes, needles, cannulas, xray machines, heart stunts and dialysis machines.

The next zone will be in Sialkot.

He said that local manufacturing of all these equipment would greatly reduce imports of medical devices. “A 200 acres medical equipment manufacturing zone has been set up in Faisalabad Industrial Zone. This would help reduce the import of medical device by Rs. 1.4 billion. The manufacturing equipment which will be produced locally includes syringes, needles, cannulas, xray machines, heart stunts and dialysis machines. The next zone will be in Sialkot”. Later, Chairman CPEC Authority retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa said Special Economic Zones are Pakistan’s future for enhancing exports and will create job opportunities. He welcomed initiative to develop exclusive Health medical city in CPEC’s Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for related manufacturing industry.