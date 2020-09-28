Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has accused the Federal government of treating Sindh like its step mother.

While talking to media persons here at Darri village on Sunday, Syed Murad Ali Shah asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to treat all provinces at par with each other.

Murad requesteda both Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to stop what he called hatching conspiracies against the Sindh government, particularly at a time when people of the province were faced with a flood like situation.

Replying to a query, he wondered as to why importance was given to people like Sheikh Rashid as he always beats around the bush.

However, he refused to further comment on the recent statements made by federal minister for railways.

Replying to question about the division of Sindh doing rounds on media these days, Syed Murad Ali Shah vowed not to allow anybody to divide the province, adding Sindh was one and would remain one.

Sindh chief minister informed that all classes from primary and secondary would resume from 28th (today) throughout the province.

He requested both students and teachers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as threat of COVID-19 was still there.

Later, Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of his cabinet, including Mir Shabir Ali Bijrani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Mir Aijaz Khan and Mumtaz Khan Jakhrani condoled with MPA Sardar Mir Abid Khan Sundrani over the sudden death of his younger brother Mir Majid Khan Sundrani and prayed to Allah (The Almighty) to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.