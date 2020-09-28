Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has arrested President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

According to details, NAB team arrested the PML-N leader when Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea after detailed arguments from both sides. The anti-graft watchdog will present Opposition Leader before the court and request physical remand of the accused.

A large number of PML-N workers, including women, who were at the court to support the former chief minister of Punjab, raised chants against the anti-graft watchdog and the incumbent PTI-led government.

Shortly after the arrest, a scuffle broke out between the security personnel and the Shehbaz's supporters.

The former chief minister of Punjab had earlier reached the LHC for a hearing on his interim bail petition in the money-laundering case filed by the NAB. A two-member bench of the LHC presided over the hearing, while lawyers representing the former Punjab chief minister presented their arguments after a three-day hiatus.

A two-judge bench of the LHC had on Thursday extended Shehbaz's interim bail in the same case till September 28.

