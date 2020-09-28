Share:

CHAMAN - A Levies officer was injured when a polio team in Chaman’s Thekedar was attacked by unknown men on Sunday afternoon, local police said. According to Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani, the armed men attacked a women’s polio team when they were administering polio drops to children. “The suspects first opened fire at the Levies guard with the team and then fired at the women,” he said, adding that fortunately, the women quickly took refuge in a house and managed to remain safe. The injured officer, identified as Muhammad Sadiq, was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was provided with first aid. He was later shifted to Quetta for further treatment. AC Durrani said that investigations into the case have begun and the police have started a search operation for the suspects. Following the attack, the anti-polio campaign in Balochistan has been delayed until further notice. A five-day anti-polio campaign began across the country last week. Around 40 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops.