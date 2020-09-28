Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kotkotera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan military’s media wing said yesterday.

It said Pakistan army responded befittingly to the Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to the Indian post in men and material. “Indian Army troops’ resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Kotkotera Sector. Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material,” said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

It further said that during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Frazier, age 34 years, resident of Village Panjkot, Muzaffarabad, got martyred while fighting valiantly in the line of duty.