ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan fully supported an Afghan led-Afghan owned peace initiative.
He said that a peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and the region, said a press release issued here.
He opined that people of Afghanistan and Pakistan regardless of ethnicities were bound together by everlasting cultural, religious and historic affinities.
The speaker said that visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation to Pakistan would be a milestone in cementing Pak-Afghan relations.
He said that regular engagement at political and functionaries level had foiled foreign attempts to disrupt the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.