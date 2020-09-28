Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan fully supported an Af­ghan led-Afghan owned peace initiative.

He said that a peaceful Af­ghanistan was in the best inter­est of Pakistan and the region, said a press release issued here.

He opined that people of Afghanistan and Pakistan re­gardless of ethnicities were bound together by everlast­ing cultural, religious and historic affinities.

The speaker said that visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chair­man of the High Council for National Reconciliation to Paki­stan would be a milestone in ce­menting Pak-Afghan relations.

He said that regular engage­ment at political and function­aries level had foiled foreign attempts to disrupt the bilat­eral relations between Paki­stan and Afghanistan.