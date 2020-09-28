Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) would move International Court of Justice (ICJ) for seeking justice against the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India last month, Patorn-in-Chief PHC, MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference, he sought the help of the government for filing an application in International Court of Justice. A petition would also be filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking justice. Vowing to go all out for providing justice to the bereaved family, he said the Hindus were brutally murdered by (RAW) Research and Analysis Wing after their refusal to spy against their native country, Pakistan.

The other day’s sit-in in front of Indian High Commission has exposed the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s government, he said.

“Pakistani Hindu community demands independent, transparent investigations of gory incident and findings should also be shared with Pakistan. PHC had called off the sit-in to avoid disturbance to general public’s movement.

He urged the Indian government to come out of the blame-game and work for prosperity and development of the region. Questioning steps taken by Indian government in recent past, he said that introducing citizenship act and revoking articles from the constitution are not for the service of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrimati Mukhi, a surviving lady of the murdered family, said India did not allow them to see the dead bodies of the deceased family members.

Shrimati Mukhi said that she will not stop protesting until she receives Justice.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference here yesterday, Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) MNA Dr. Ramesh Vankwani said that sit-in in front of Indian High Commission was aimed at registering a protest against the tragic killing of 11-member Pakistani Hindu family.

He said that during protest, a resolution was submitted to the Indian High Commission demanding India to involve Pakistan for ensuring fair and transparent investigation into Jodhpur tragedy.

The resolution asked to revoke Citizenship Amendment Bill, recently passed in India, terming it an abuse of human rights and controversial.

It also expressed solidarity with brothers and sisters living in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and demanded an end to human rights violations there.

Dr. Ramesh said that Hindu religion was peaceful and not permits to oppress the innocent people like India committing atrocities in Illegally India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said that Indian government was working against ideology of Hindu religion.

He said that on the request of district administration, they ended protest sit-in. He also expressed concerns about other Pakistani Hindu families residing in India and demanded that India should provide details about them.