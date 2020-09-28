Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neurosciences’ Nurses (PINS) Squad has added 268 new charge nurses of Grade 16, bringing the total number of nurses in the institute to 412.

In honour of the newly appointed nurses a ceremony was held where Executive Director, PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that this Institute is a state-of-the-art and specialized Institute for the treatment of Neuro diseases in the region where every patient is highly sensitive.

In addition to the administration, doctors and nurses of the Institute have special importance for the treatment and care of patients while nursing staff and paramedics also have to perform their duties with utmost vigilance. Therefore, the newly recruited nurses have to face a special challenge in this regard, Prof Khalid added. He said that everyone working in PINS have to be ready all the time and this addition of nurses would play a positive role in work force here. Prof Mahmood claimed that doctors as well as nurses are very important in the medical field which becomes more important for the patients suffering from Neuro and accident cases.

Razia Shamim said that nurses must right their signatures, biometric attendance number and ward name instead of mobile phone number on applications to resolve their official matters.

She said that the common responsibility of all of us is to provide better facilities to the patients and keep the medicines and medical charts updated in time. Special attention must also be paid to providing environment in accordance with the principles of the Institution, she added.

ED PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that the nurses recruited on merit from the Punjab Public Service Commission are fully equipped with professionalism and they are expected to do their best to fulfill their official responsibilities as well.

The service of patients will be a great means of gaining the pleasure of Allah along with the performance of Government duties and all the people associated with the medical field will earn their world as well as the hereafter. Prof. Mahmood said that today like other departments there is also an era of specialization in the field of nursing and it is impossible to reach a higher level of professionalism without higher education, so it is important for nurses to set aside a certain amount of their income for their better education.

He asked the newcomers that they are fortunate to have started their career from PINS that is recognized globally for its quality of neurosurgery and neurology treatment and we are all together. The name of this institution has to be kept bright while maintaining this standard, Prof. Khalid Mehmood concluded. On this occasion, the nurses expressed their determination to work with the best performance and full dedication in this Institution.