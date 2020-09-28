Share:

Rawalpindi - The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral police involved in house robberies, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police held proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Adeel who were wanted by police involved in street crime and house robberies.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, police arrested three persons for illegal delivery of petrol and refilling of gas cylinders and recovered 800 liters petrol, gas cylinders and measuring instruments from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

Taxila police during the course of action, arrested two persons identified as Tehzeeb Ehtesham and Ashfaq Hussain who were openly delivering petrol and recovered 800 litres of petrol from their possession.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested the accused namely Muhammad Ali for illegally refilling gas cylinders. The police recovered electric forks and other measuring instruments from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

The SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police teams.