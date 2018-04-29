Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has the Sindh government to expedite the investigations into the rape and murder of nine-year-old Saima Jarwar in Larkana and to bring the culprits to book.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Home Minister Sindh, Sohail Anwar Siyal to supervise and get regular updates about the investigations so that justice could be provided to the victim’s family.

He said, “Such ugly incidents are strongly condemnable and necessary steps should be taken to protect girls from falling prey to such incidents.”

It may be mentioned that police have arrested some suspects and were conducting DNA tests to find out the real culprits to proceed the case further. The Larkana police have reportedly arrested a watchman, a shopkeeper and owner of the house where a sniffer dog pointed towards. Naseem Jarwar, the victim girl has demanded formation of a medical board for he alleged that police were trying to save the rapists and murderers.