Share:

Islamabad - Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai Saturday hosted a reception to celebrate conferment of Sitar-e-Pakistan upon Chief Executive Officer Mitsubishi Corporation Pakistan Kimihide Ando.

Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, flew all the way from Tokyo to attend the reception. Businessmen, diplomats and journalists added flavour to the gathering.

Kimihide Ando was conferred the prestigious award of Sitara-e-Pakistan by the government of Pakistan in the March 23, 2018 Pakistan Day’s Honors list, for his great services in support of the country and to the cause of business and Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

He has been associated with the Pakistan Business environment for nearly 20 years and has been based in Pakistan for 13 years. He is currently Senior Vice President in Mitsubishi Corporation and the Chief Executive Officer for their operations in Pakistan. Kimihide Ando’s contribution for the support of Pakistan, includes a presentation on a major Japanese television channel projecting the country as a good destination for foreign investment.

Addressing the guests, ambassador Takashi Kurai congratulated Ando for receiving the coveted award of Sitara-e-Pakistan which, he said was the result of his passionate and selfless dedication towards exploring and advancing the business opportunities in Pakistan.

The envoy said March 23, 2018 was a memorable day for Ando, Mitsubishi Company, the whole Japanese business community and for Japan as a country.

“We are proud of receiving this award. I am impressed the way Ando worked in broader perspective for the development of this country and for this region as a whole,” said the Ambassador.

He added: “Ando loves Pakistan and its people. It is an honour for Japanese government to see a Japanese citizen awarded this prestigious award. This will put impetus to further strengthen the bilateral relations.”

The envoy also expressed his optimism about the fifth High Level Economic Policy Dialogue which was held in Islamabad on April 26 and hoped that this consultation will help further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Kimihide Ando - wearing traditional Pakistani dress shalwar kameez and black waistcoat - thanked the ambassador for hosting the reception to celebrate the conferment of Sitara-e-Pakistan upon him by the government of Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to the Pakistani people that he had an opportunity to interact or work with during his stay in Pakistan for making him more passionate about Pakistan. “Pakistani people and its business community strengthened my confidence in Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Executive Officer Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan said Ando was a genuine friend of Pakistan and a true explorer who believed in opportunities.

Ehsan Malik, Secretary General Pakistan Business Council said Ando was a great ambassador of Pakistan and “we want many more like him in our business community.”

shafqat ali