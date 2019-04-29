Share:

MARDAN - The district administration has launched awareness campaign in the district to counter propaganda against anti-polio vaccination. “Polio drops are the only source to protect our children from polio,” a senior officialsaid.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir added that the propaganda on social media in Peshawar and other districts adversely affected the anti-polio campaign in the district.

He added that due to the propaganda, the number of refusal cases was increasing day by day. He said that polio drops were not harmful but some elements had created mistrust about the initiative.

The deputy commissioner added that to protect our children from polio the only source is polio drops. He added that to counter the propaganda against the anti-polio vaccination, the district administration has launched an awareness campaign.

He added that in this connection he himself took part in the polio campaign and visited different health centers and councils and convinced the parents to ignore the propaganda against the anti-polio vaccination and protect their children from polio.

Abid Wazir added that in this connection he also directed all the officials of Mardan, Takhatbhai and Katlang tehsil to give special focus on this issue and arrange meeting with the religious scholars, prayer leaders, political and religious parties leaders, elders of the area and motivate them to take part in this aim and jointly launch awareness campaign in the district to counter propaganda against anti-polio vaccination.

He added that in this connection, the situation in the district is going towards normal.However, he added that it is need of the time that every individual of the society plays their role to counter the propaganda against the anti-polio vaccination and protect our children from polio.