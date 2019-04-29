Share:

Lahore : A meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) will be held today at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad where the performance of model courts would be reviewed.

The meeting will be presided over by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and briefed by the director general of model courts about the performance of the courts and the protests launched by the lawyers’ community after the new judicial policy.

The meeting is being held in the wake of a Pakistan Bar Council office-bearers’ meeting held in Islamabad with the Chief Justice of Pakistan amidst repeated protests and boycott of court proceedings by the lawyers across the country.

On April 22, 2019, a delegation of All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Committee led by Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Syed Amjad Shah met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan at Islamabad where issues concerning applications under Section 22-A & 22-B CrPC. and establishment of model courts were discussed.

A PBC statement had said that after due deliberations the issues raised by the bar representatives had been addressed/resolved with consensus in an amicable manner. It had claimed that the chief justice had assured them that the Bench and the Bar would work in harmony in dispensing justice. The bar office-bearers had expressed their satisfaction and assured their fullest cooperation in the matter of expeditious dispensation of justice.

As a result, the lawyers’ leaders had decided to call off the strike and protest against the new judicial policy.

Now, the NJPMC meeting is being held today to review the new judicial policy especially in the wake of the “assurance” the chief justice gave to the lawyers’ representatives regarding the model courts and registration of FIR under 22a and 22b of the CrPC.