ISLAMABAD- Dubai International Film Festival 2019 will showcase a documentary being shot by a Pakistani-American on downfall and prospects for revival of ‘kabaddi’ – a popular form of wrestling in South Asia, Zain Khan, producer and director of the film, said here on Sunday.

Khan said that the DIFF screened films by renowned filmmakers with rich industry profiles. A Hollywood writer has also featured the film ‘Zor: The world of Pakistani wrestling’ on IMDb – Internet database of films and movie professionals, owned by Amazon.

As stated by the IMDb introduction to the film, it brings to the limelight the hardships faced by Pakistani wrestlers in keeping the sport alive. Khan also explores ways to revive ‘kabaddi’ in Pakistan, a sport that was once popular in every nook and corner of the country.

The documentary will be presented in English and Urdu languages, while major scenes are being shot in Lahore. It carries information on brought up, lifestyle and training of professional ‘kabaddi’ players. It also includes interviews of Pakistani mud wrestlers and WWE superstars commenting on ‘kabaddi’ and challenges for the sport in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan. The IMDb has featured a teaser of the film while a trailer will come out by the end of April, Khan said.

Khan comes of a family whose third generation is now making headway in film industry. His grandfather, Amanullah Khan owned Sangeet Cinema and Melody theatre in Gujranwala.

His father produced a film titled ‘Maidan-e-Jang’ featuring famous action hero Sultan Rahi and renowned heroin Reema Khan.

Zain Khan intends to keep making documentaries on various social aspects of Pakistan for international film festivals.